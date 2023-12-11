Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday, December 11, paid tribute to former President of India Pranab Mukherjee on his birth anniversary. Taking to X, formerly known as Twitter, PM Modi said that Pranab Mukherjee's statesmanship and intellectual depth profoundly shaped the course of the nation. Referring to the unique bond that both the leaders shared, PM Modi said that Mukherjee's insights and leadership were invaluable, and "on a personal level, our interactions were always enriching. His dedication and wisdom will forever be a guiding force in our journey towards progress". 'Rahul Gandhi's Office Can't Differentiate Between 'AM' and 'PM', How They Hope to Run PMO One Day', Pranab Mukherjee Once Told Daughter Sharmistha Mukherjee (Watch Video).

PM Narendra Modi Pays Homage To Pranab Mukherjee:

On his birth anniversary, paying homage to Shri Pranab Mukherjee, whose statesmanship and intellectual depth profoundly shaped our nation's course. His insights and leadership were invaluable, and on a personal level, our interactions were always enriching. His dedication and… pic.twitter.com/f6bOmQXLuG — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) December 11, 2023

