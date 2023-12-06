In her book “Pranab My Father”, Sharmishtha Mukherjee, the daughter of former President Pranab Mukherjee, reveals his views on the Gandhi family and doubts about Rahul Gandhi’s leadership skills. She writes that her father had questioned Rahul Gandhi’s ability to tell the difference between ‘AM’ and ‘PM’. "In the morning one day Rahul Gandhi came to meet him(Pranab Mukherjee)...as it turned out that Rahul was actually supposed to meet him in the evening...when I mentioned it to my father he sarcastically commented that, if Rahul's office doesn't differentiate between the am and pm, how do they hope to run the PMO one day," Mukherjee recalled. Telangana CM-Designate Revanth Reddy Meets Congress Leaders Sonia Gandhi, Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi Ahead of Swearing-In Ceremony (See Pics).

'Can't Differentiate Between 'AM' and 'PM'

#WATCH | Gurugram: Author and Daughter of the Former President of India Pranab Mukherjee, Sharmistha Mukherjee says, "In the morning one day Rahul Gandhi came to meet him(Pranab Mukherjee)...as it turned out that Rahul was actually supposed to meet him in the evening...when I… pic.twitter.com/Pl0v26tnhl — ANI (@ANI) December 6, 2023

