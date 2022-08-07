On Sunday, President Droupadi Murmu congratulated the Indian Women’s hockey team for winning bronze medal at the Commonwealth Games 2022. Taking to Twitter, President Murmu said, "Your spirited performance and teamwork have won the hearts of each Indian. You have made India proud. May you bring more laurels for India."

Congratulations to Indian Women's hockey team for winning bronze at #CommonwealthGames. Your spirited performance and team work have won hearts of each Indian. You have made India proud. May you bring more laurels for India. — President of India (@rashtrapatibhvn) August 7, 2022

President Droupadi Murmu congratulates the Indian Women's hockey team for winning bronze at #CommonwealthGames "Your spirited performance and teamwork have won the hearts of each Indian. You have made India proud. May you bring more laurals for India," reads her tweet.

