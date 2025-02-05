President Droupadi Murmu, Union ministers S Jaishankar and Hardeep Singh Puri, and Congress leader Rahul Gandhi were among those who cast their votes for the Delhi Assembly elections 2025 early in the morning today, February 5. Polling for the 70-member Delhi assembly is underway at 13,766 stations across the national capital to decide the fate of 699 candidates. The results of the Delhi assembly election will be announced on Saturday, February 8. Delhi Assembly Elections 2025: PM Narendra Modi Urges Voters to ‘First Vote, Then Refreshment’.

Droupadi Murmu Shows Her Inked Finger

Delhi: President Droupadi Murmu shows her inked finger after voting for #DelhiElection2025, at Dr. Rajendra Prasad Kendriya Vidyalaya, President’s Estate. pic.twitter.com/6sjkIaXtZR — ANI (@ANI) February 5, 2025

Rahul Gandhi Casts His Vote at Nirman Bhawan

Delhi: Congress MP and Lok Sabha LoP Rahul Gandhi casts his vote at Nirman Bhawan pic.twitter.com/Y2mCohTiYb — IANS (@ians_india) February 5, 2025

S Jaishankar Casts His Vote for Delhi Polls

#DelhiElections2025 || External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar after casting his vote at a polling booth in Tughlaq Crescent area, New Delhi#DelhiAssemblyElections | #DelhiElections | #PollsWithAkashvani | pic.twitter.com/OYmdghj725 — All India Radio News (@airnewsalerts) February 5, 2025

