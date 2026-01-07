Luxembourg City, January 7: External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar sharply criticized Western nations on Wednesday, dismissing "free advice" regarding India’s security operations. Speaking to the Indian diaspora during a three-day visit to Luxembourg, Jaishankar questioned the moral standing of distant critics, suggesting they should instead examine the "levels of violence" within their own regions. The remarks were largely directed at international reactions to Operation Sindoor, a May 2025 Indian military action targeting terror launchpads. Jaishankar characterized Western concerns as hypocritical, noting that many nations offering lectures on regional stability often ignore escalating risks in their own backyards. "People sitting far away say things sometimes without application of mind," he stated, reinforcing India's stance of strategic autonomy. The Minister emphasized that while New Delhi seeks constructive partnerships, it will no longer entertain unsolicited interference in its sovereign security matters. 'Can Confidently Predict 2026 Will See an Upswing in Ties with Europe': EAM in Luxembourg.

'India Doesn’t Need West’s Free Advice'

VIDEO | Luxembourg: “Why don't you look at your own region for levels of violence?”, EAM S Jaishankar (@DrSJaishankar) says India doesn't need West's free advice. (Source: Third Party) (Full video available on PTI Videos - https://t.co/n147TvrpG7) pic.twitter.com/ZX4ozEUbzh — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) January 7, 2026

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 4 TruLY Score 4 – Reliable | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 4 on LatestLY. The information comes from reputable news agencies like (PTI). While not an official source, it meets professional journalism standards and can be confidently shared with your friends and family, though some updates may follow.

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, fact checks and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post contains publicly available embedded media, directly from the user's social media account and the views appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY.)