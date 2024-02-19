President Droupadi Murmu who is on a five-day official visit to Andaman and Nicobar Islands visited the historic Cellular Jail in Port Blair and laid wreath at the Martyr’s Column. She also visited the cell where Veer Savarkar spent 10 years in solitary confinement. Sharing her experience, she wrote an inspiring message in the visitors' book at the memorial. President Murmu landed in the Andaman and Nicobar islands on Monday, February 19. This is her first visit to the archipelago after she became the President in 2022. President Droupadi Murmu Writes to PM Narendra Modi on Eve of Ram Mandir Pran Pratishtha in Ayodhya, Sends Heartfelt Wishes.

President Lays Wreath the Martyr’s Column:

President Droupadi Murmu visited the historic Cellular Jail in Port Blair and laid a wreath at the Martyr’s Column. She also visited the cell of the great freedom fighter Veer Savarkar. She shared her experience and wrote an inspiring message in the visitors' book at the… pic.twitter.com/bJFViAsHU3 — President of India (@rashtrapatibhvn) February 19, 2024

