President Droupadi Murmu wrote a letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi on the eve of the inauguration of the Ram Temple in Ayodhya, expressing her admiration and support for his spiritual endeavour. President Murmu praised PM Narendra Modi for completing the 11-day Anushthan, a sacred ritual of sacrifice and submission to Lord Ram, and wished him success in the Pran Pratishtha, the consecration of the idol of Ram in the new temple. President Murmu also hailed the nationwide celebration of the historic event, which she said reflected the eternal soul of India and the universal values of Ram, such as courage, compassion and duty. She said that the temple would bring these values closer to the people and mark the beginning of a new cycle in the nation’s resurgence. Ram Temple Consecration Ceremony: President Droupadi Murmu Gets Invitation for Pran Pratishtha of Ram Mandir in Ayodhya.

President Droupadi Murmu Writes to PM Narendra Modi

President Droupadi Murmu writes to Prime Minister Shri @narendramodi on the eve of Pran Pratishtha at Shri Ram Mandir in Ayodhya Dham. pic.twitter.com/r6sXXmdanT — President of India (@rashtrapatibhvn) January 21, 2024

