Prime Minister Narendra Modi took to Twitter to congratulate Eknath Shinde & Devendra Fadnavis for being sworn in as the new Chief Minister & Deputy Chief Minister of Maharashtra. The newly formed government is fully supported by BJP. Both Shiv Sena & BJP leaders took Oath for CM & Deputy CM's Post here on Saturday, June 30. Eknath Shinde Takes Oath as Maharashtra Chief Minister.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi congratulates Eknath Shinde on being sworn in as the Chief Minister of Maharashtra pic.twitter.com/yJby9GWxbF — ANI (@ANI) June 30, 2022

Congratulations to Shri @Dev_Fadnavis Ji on taking oath as Maharashtra Deputy CM. He is an inspiration for every BJP Karyakarta. His experience and expertise will be an asset for the Government. I am certain he will further strengthen Maharashtra’s growth trajectory. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) June 30, 2022

