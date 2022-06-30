Shiv Sena Rebel Leader Eknath Shinde took oath as the new Chief Minister of Maharashtra. Devendra Fadnavis is all set to become Shinde's Deputy and took oath for Deputy CM's Post in the ongoing event. The newly formed government is supported by BJP.

Mumbai: Eknath Shinde takes oath as the Chief Minister of Maharashtra pic.twitter.com/F7GpqxGozq — ANI (@ANI) June 30, 2022

