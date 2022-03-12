Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday inaugurated the Khel Mahakumbh 2022 at Sardar Patel Stadium in Ahmedabad. This is the 11th Khel Mahakumbh event, with the first Khel Mahakumbh organised in 2010. With 16 sports and 13 lakh participants, Khel Mahakumbh today encompasses 36 general sports and 26 para-sports.

Check Tweet:

Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurates Khel Mahakumbh 2022 at Sardar Patel Stadium in Ahmedabad pic.twitter.com/7mkvdjVkfW — ANI (@ANI) March 12, 2022

