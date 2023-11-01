An incident involving a dog attack has been reported from the Bramha Sun City Co-Operative Housing Society in Wadgaon Sheri, Pune, in Maharashtra. A 6-year-old boy was reportedly attacked by a pack of 4 to 5 dogs around 5:30 pm on Tuesday, October 31. A video of the Pune dog attack has surfaced on social media. The disturbing video shows the boy chased by canines around the residential complex. The incident occurred when the boy was playing in the society compound. Dog Brutally Killed on Camera in Pune: Speeding Luxury Sports Car Lamborghini Crushes Canine to Death At FC Road (Watch Video).

Pune Dog Attack Video:

A dog bite incident has been reported form the Bramha Sun City Co-Operative Housing society in Wadgaon Sheri in Pune where a 6-year-old boy was attacked by almost 4 to 5 dogs at around 5:30 pm on October 31. As per the members of the Bramha Sun City Co-Operative Housing society,… pic.twitter.com/sDn4IKVpCH — Pune Mirror (@ThePuneMirror) October 31, 2023

