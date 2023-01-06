The rising menace of "koyta gang" has become a concerning issue for Punekars as miscreants have terrorised residential areas in various parts of Pune. In the video, the gang members of "koyta gang" can be seen vandalising a hotel in the Bhawani Peth area and threatening people with machetes. Earlier, police carried out a big crackdown against the gang which effectively curbed their activities. However, the gang has swung back into action. Pune Shocker: Tourists Attacked In Lonavala Over Parking Dispute, Four Booked (Watch Video).

‘Koyta Gang’ Menace Continues:

