Four persons have been booked for attacking tourists with sharp objects after an argument over parking turned violent in Lonavala. The incident took place at Maggi Point at around 1 am on January 1. In the video, some miscreants can be seen getting into a physical fight with the victims. The entire incident was recorded on a CCTV camera installed nearby. A case has been registered in this matter at Lonavla city police station on the basis of the complaint by the victim. Madhya Pradesh: Two Groups Clash in the Middle of the Road in Gwalior, Attack Each Other With Swords, Sticks (Watch Video).

Tourists Attacked In Lonavala Over Parking Dispute

