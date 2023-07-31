In a chilling incident in Pune, two kids had a narrow escape when an elevator they had just exited plummeted from the 10th floor due to a snapped wire. The shocking moment was captured on CCTV footage, which has surfaced online. Members of the Society have filed an FIR regarding the incident. Authorities are now investigating the matter to determine accountability and improve safety measures in society. Mumbai Lift Collapse: 13 People Miraculously Survive After Elevator of Trade World Building Crashes From 4th Floor to Ground Floor in Lower Parel.

Pune Elevator Plummets After Children's Exit

