In a shocking incident in Pune, a police constable was allegedly assaulted by four drunk men in the city recently. The alleged incident occurred on February 14 but came to light recently after CCTV footage of the incident went viral on social media. In his complaint, Chandrakant Jadhav, a police constable posted at Sahakarnagar Police Station, said that he was assaulted by four men. The accused were identified as Rupesh Manjrekar, Aniket Ghodke and Abhishek Dongre, while the fourth accused is still at large. It is reported that Jadhav was returning home on the night of February 14 when he saw four individuals consuming alcohol inside an autorickshaw and creating a ruckus. When the police constable confronted them, the accused became aggressive and went on to assault the cop. Pune Shocker: Traffic Cop Attacked in Maharashtra’s Fursungi After Stopping Biker for Using Phone, Video Surfaces.

Police Constable Assaulted in Pune

