A traffic police constable in Maharashtra's Pune was seriously injured after being attacked by a biker for stopping him from using a phone while riding. A video of the attack on a Police officer has surfaced on social media. The incident occurred at Bhekarainagar Chowk in Fursungi, where 47-year-old Rajesh Ganpat Naik was struck on the head with a stone by the enraged biker. Naik is currently receiving treatment in the hospital. The attacker is on the run, and police are actively searching for him.

Traffic Cop Attacked in Maharashtra’s Pune

