A tragic incident has emerged from Pune, where a pregnant woman lost her life after a hospital allegedly refused to admit her due to insufficient funds. The woman had been taken to Deenanath Mangeshkar Hospital for treatment, but the hospital reportedly demanded immediate payment of INR 10 lakh before admitting her. As the family struggled to arrange the required amount, the hospital allegedly denied her admission. Left with no choice, the relatives rushed her to another medical facility. However, the delay in treatment proved fatal, and she tragically passed away.

Pregnant Woman Dies After Deenanath Mangeshkar Hospital Allegedly Denies Admission

कितना दुखद है... महाराष्ट्र : पुणे में एक गर्भवती महिला दीनानाथ मंगेशकर हॉस्पिटल गई। इलाज के लिए तुरंत 10 लाख रुपए मांगे। रुपए कम होने पर हॉस्पिटल ने उसे भर्ती नहीं किया। परिजन उसे दूसरे हॉस्पिटल ले गए। तब तक इलाज में देरी हो चुकी थी और मौत हो गई।@journorai pic.twitter.com/ek0LGnxokm — Sachin Gupta (@SachinGuptaUP) April 4, 2025

