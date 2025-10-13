A group of women in Pune was seen using a "pichkari" (water gun) to deface a Jockey hoarding they deemed "shameful," in a video that has gone viral. The incident took place at the Pune Shooting Ground, outside a Hyundai showroom, where the women sprayed paint over the advertisement in a dramatic manner. The video captures others cheering the act as the hoarding is attacked. The women appear to belong to the Republican Party of India (RPI). Pune Hoarding Collapse: 2 Large Hoardings Collapse Near Shell Petrol Pump Due to Strong Winds As Rain Lashes City, No Casualties Reported (Watch Video).

Women Deface Jockey Hoarding in Pune

