In an unfortunate incident in Maharashtra, two large hoardings collapsed due to strong winds in Pune. According to the news agency IANS, the two hoardings collapsed near the Shell petrol pump in Pune due to strong winds. Fortunately, there were no injuries or casualties as people had taken shelter in a nearby hotel due to the rain. However, several two-wheelers and four-wheelers parked under the hoardings were damaged.

Hoardings Collapse in Pune Due To Strong Winds

Pune, Maharashtra: Two large hoardings collapsed due to strong winds near the Shell petrol pump. Fortunately, there were no casualties as people had taken shelter in a nearby hotel due to rain. Several two-wheelers and four-wheelers parked under the hoardings were damaged. pic.twitter.com/t3Iu1E1tjF — IANS (@ians_india) May 15, 2025

