One dead as lintel of a factory collapsed in Punjab's Giaspura Daba:

Punjab: One dead, 10 injured & hospitalised after the lintel of a factory collapsed in Giaspura Daba, Ludhiana today. 36 people have been rescued till now. NDRF, SDRF, Police, and district administration are present at the spot and carrying out rescue & relief operation. pic.twitter.com/tkZ4a0WsXL — ANI (@ANI) April 5, 2021

