A 16-year-old Pakistani national has been arrested by the Border Security Force (BSF) troops on Monday, February 5, 2024. The minor was apprehended near the international border in a village of Tarn Taran district and has been identified as a resident of Kasur in Pakistan. One mobile phone and one Pakistan currency note of Rs 100 have been recovered from his possession. Punjab: BSF Hands Over Aged Pakistani National Back to Rangers.

Pakistani National Arrested From Punjab

Tarn Taran, Punjab: On February 5, BSF troops apprehended a Pakistani national near the international border in a village of Tarn Taran district. The apprehended 16-year-old, revealed himself to be a resident of Kasur in Pakistan. One mobile phone and one Pakistan currency note… pic.twitter.com/LRVJPvOaCQ — ANI (@ANI) February 5, 2024

