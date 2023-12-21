Punjab police have arrested two associates of Gangster Prince Chahuan after an encounter in Punjab's Kharar. The police purportedly shot one of the miscreants in their leg as they tried to escape in a bike. The encounter reportedly took place in Punjab's Daumajra area of Mohali district. The video of the encounter has gone viral on social media. The 33-second clip shows one of the individuals lying on the ground clutching his ear while the other writhed in pain due to his injury. Earlier, FIR had been registered against both the offenders for shooting at a Congress leader's residence. Punjab Encounter: Wanted Criminal Killed in Crossfire With Police in Ludhiana, Three Associates Held (Watch Video).

Disturbing Visual of Encounter Surfaces:

One more encounter in Daumajra, Kharar. The police arrested two associates of Gangster Prince Chahuan. One of them sustained a gunshot wound on his leg while attempting to escape. Both individuals had an FIR registered against them for firing at a Congress leader’s residence.… pic.twitter.com/yOMD0yvCIq — Gagandeep Singh (@Gagan4344) December 21, 2023

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)