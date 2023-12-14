Ludhiana, December 14: A criminal wanted in connection recent armed robberies in Ludhiana, was killed in a crossfire with police in Punjab's Ludhiana, police said on Thursday. According to officials, the encounter took place near Panjeta Pind on the Kohara Machiwara road on Wednesday. The encounter occurred during a hot chase initiated by a team from CIA-2 Ludhiana.

The criminal, identified as Sukhdev Singh, alias Vicky, along with his three associates, had been on the run after committing a series of violent robberies, police said. Police said that he was the mastermind behind the crime spree, which left two victims injured. The police had been actively pursuing Singh and his accomplices, who had 18 FIRs registered against them. Punjab: Assistant Sub-Inspector Shot Dead in Amritsar, Police Suspects Personal Enmity (Watch Videos).

Punjab Encounter

#WATCH | Punjab: Kuldeep Singh Chahal, Police Commissioner, Ludhiana says, "Ludhiana Police were trying to trace this gang for a long time. CM also asked to take action against this gang. This gang has committed several crimes, shot many people and looted them. Three members of… pic.twitter.com/nizGb8HXjJ — ANI (@ANI) December 13, 2023

The police had taken three associates into custody. The arrested associates have been identified as Aryan Singh, alias Raja, Sunil Kumar, and Balwinder, alias Bobby. Punjab: Car Stunt Goes Wrong, Vehicle Overturns After Crashing Into Divider on Nawanshahr-Phagwara Highway (Horrific Accident Video).

Police have recovered a significant cache of weapons from the scene, including two 32-bore pistols, ammunition, a toy pistol, and motorcycles used in the robberies. Further investigation is underway. More information is awaited.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)