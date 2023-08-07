In a horrifying incident in Punjab's Barnala, two drug-addict brothers killed their father for stopping them from consuming narcotics. According to reports, the three individuals got into a fight, and the boys then attacked their father with an axe. Ram Singh, the 65-year-old victim, has been recognised as the father. Singh passed away from his wounds while being treated in a hospital in Barnala. A complaint has been filed in connection to the incident, and Punjab Police have detained the suspects. Uttar Pradesh Shocker: Son Kills Father With Sharp Weapon in Greed of Property in Rae Bareli, Arrested.

Two Sons Kill Father With Axe for Stopping Them From Consuming Drugs

Shocking news from Barnala: Two drug addict sons killed their 65-year-old father, who was stopping them from consuming drugs. After a heated argument, they murdered him with an axe. pic.twitter.com/enTvceRfDc — Gagandeep Singh (@Gagan4344) August 7, 2023

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)