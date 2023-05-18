In a shocking incident, a 7-year-old girl was abducted and murdered by her stepmother in Rampura village of Amritsar in Punjab. On Monday, a few bike-borne men kidnapped the minor, identified as Abhiraj Jot Kaur, while she was on her way to the tuition classes. The incident was caught on a CCTV camera nearby. Meanwhile, new CCTV footage has surfaced that shows the stepmother of the deceased minor carrying her dead body in a bucket on the roads of the village. Punjab Shocker: Two Abduct Minor Girl, Rape Her Inside Moving Car in Patiala; Accused Arrested.

Woman Abducts and Kills Minor Stepdaughter

#UPDATE: The 7-year-old girl who was abducted yesterday from Rampura village in #Amritsar, was killed by her step mother and was also seen in the CCTV footage taking the girl child body carried away in a bucket. https://t.co/3D2vvLdSpe pic.twitter.com/qzcYOFr6DC — Nikhil Choudhary (@NikhilCh_) May 17, 2023

