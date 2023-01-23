Ludhiana, January 23: In a shocking incident, a minor girl was allegedly abducted and raped by two men inside a moving car in the Balbeda village of Patiala on Saturday night. The accused were arrested after the minor identified them. The accused duo belong to the same village and are in their 30s. Mumbai Shocker: Mentally Challenged Girl Gang-Raped by Three Minors in Ghatkopar, Upload Video on Social Media, Say Police.

According to a report published by the India Today, the incident came to light when the family members of the girl noticed that the minor has not returned from her uncle's house for a long. Soon, They started searching for her in the village. When the girl was found, she shared her ordeal. She told her parents that she was kidnapped and sexually assaulted by two men. She identified the two as Amandeep Singh and Dalvir Singh of the same village. Uttar Pradesh Shocker: Man Arrested for Raping 11-Year-Old Minor Girl in Ballia.

As per the reports, the two dropped the minor outside the village and threatened dire consequences in case she informed anyone about the incident. The accused were nabbed by the cops after raids. A case was registered against the two under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act (POCSO). The accused duo, both married, were produced in the Patiala Court.

