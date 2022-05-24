Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann on Tuesday said that the Punjabi language test is mandatory for candidates applying for Group C, and D posts. According to sources, the move is aimed at the promotion of the Punjabi language.

Check tweet:

Punjabi language test mandatory for candidates applying for Group C, D posts: CM Mann — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) May 24, 2022

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)