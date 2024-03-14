Congress leader Rahul Gandhi offered prayers at Trimbakeshwar Jyotirlinga Temple in Nashik, Maharashtra on Thursday, March 14, 2024. The latter resumed his ongoing ‘Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra’ from the city and addressed a public rally earlier today. In an effort to woo the farmers, Gandhi promised during his speech that if the INDIA Opposition bloc comes to power, farmers' loans will be waived, the PM Fasal Bima Yojana will be restructured, and efforts will be made to ensure that farmers are exempt from the Goods and Services Tax (GST). Gandhi emphasised that India is strong, stable, and united because of its farmers. If Voted to Power, INDIA Alliance To Be Voice of Farmers, Says Rahul Gandhi at Nashik Rally.

Rahul Gandhi Offers Prayers at Trimbakeshwar Jyotirlinga Temple

#WATCH | Congress MP Rahul Gandhi offers prayers at Trimbakeshwar Jyotirlinga Temple in Nashik, Maharashtra. pic.twitter.com/6MgZeANtmg — ANI (@ANI) March 14, 2024

