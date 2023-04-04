Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot tested positive for COVID-19 on Tuesday. CM Gehlot tweeted that he has moderate symptoms and would work from his residence for the next few days, as per doctors' suggestions. Rajasthan Right To Health Bill Row: Private Doctors' Strike May Be Called Off in State As Govt Agrees to Their Demand.

Ashok Gehlot Tests Positive for COVID-19:

Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot tests positive for #COVID19. He tweets that he has moderate symptoms and would work from his residence for the next few days, as per doctors' suggestions. pic.twitter.com/21e2TbxtuX — ANI MP/CG/Rajasthan (@ANI_MP_CG_RJ) April 4, 2023

