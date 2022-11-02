In a shocking incident that took place in Rajasthan, pigs were seen licking soiled utensils lying outside food centre in Bharatpur run under state government's 'Indira Rasoi Yojana'. After the pictures of the incident went viral, officials said that the organisers contract has been rescinded. "We found irregularities & organisation's contract was cancelled. Teams formed to probe matter," Municipality official said. Video: Congress MLA Babu Jandel Climbs Pole, Restores Electricity of Madhya Pradesh Village After Company Cuts Power Connection.

Pigs Lick Soiled Utensils Lying Outside Food Centre

Rajasthan | Pigs seen licking soiled utensils lying outside food centre in Bharatpur run under state govt's 'Indira Rasoi Yojana', organisers contract rescinded We found irregularities & organisation's contract was cancelled. Teams formed to probe matter: Municipality official pic.twitter.com/NxgBt5F6SA — ANI (@ANI) November 2, 2022

