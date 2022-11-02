In an incident that took place in Madhya Pradesh, Congress MLA Babu Jandel from Sheopur assembly climbed on a pole and restored the electricity of the village. A video of the incident has gone viral on social media. According to reports, the power company cut the electricity of the village. Following which, Congress MLA Babu Jandel climbed the pole and reconnected the electricity supply of the village. Well Played Team India! Rahul Gandhi Shares a Spirited Video From Bharat Jodo Yatra To Celebrate India’s Win Over Bangladesh in T20 Cricket World Cup 2022.

Congress MLA Restores Electricity of Village in MP

