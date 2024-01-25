Prime Minister Narendra Modi was seen explaining the UPI digital payments system to French President Emmanuel Macron during their visit to Jaipur, Rajasthan on Thursday, January 25, 2024. Macron was received by External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar and Rajasthan Chief Minister Bhajan Lal Sharma after he arrived in Jaipur today. Moreover, Macron will be the chief guest at Republic Day celebrations in the national capital on January 26. PM Modi Hugs Emmanuel Macron: Prime Minister Narendra Modi Shakes Hand, Shares Warm Hug With French President in Jaipur (Watch Video).

PM Modi Explains UPI Digital Payment System to Emmanuel Macron

#WATCH | Prime Minister Narendra Modi explains the UPI digital payments system to French President Emmanuel Macron during their visit to Jaipur, Rajasthan pic.twitter.com/98SbDN8D3e — ANI (@ANI) January 25, 2024

