Prime Minister Narendra Modi and French President Emmanuel Macron on Thursday, January 25, visited Jantar Mantar. The Indian Prime Minister and French President visited the famous solar observatory established by Maharaja Sawai Jai Singh in Rajasthan's Jaipur. The 45-second video clip shows PM Narendra Modi shaking hands and hugging French President Emmanuel Macron. Earlier, PM Modi reached Jaipur to meet French President Emmanuel Macron, who arrived in the pink city and was visiting Amber Fort. Rajasthan: French President Emmanuel Macron and EAM S Jaishankar Arrive at Amber Fort in Jaipur, Meet School Students (Watch Video).

PM Modi Hugs Emmanuel Macron

#WATCH | PM Modi and French President Macron visit Jantar Mantar, the famous solar observatory established by Maharaja Sawai Jai Singh, in Rajasthan's Jaipur pic.twitter.com/n7ZWxCuYtO — ANI (@ANI) January 25, 2024

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)