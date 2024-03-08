Tragedy struck in Rajasthan on Maha Shivaratri as several children were electrocuted during a procession in Kota. The incident, which occurred on March 8, shocked the community. Details are still emerging as authorities investigate the cause of the electrocution. Maha Shivaratri 2024: Celebrations Begin at Mahakaleshwar Temple in Ujjain (Watch Video).

Several Children Electrocuted

#WATCH | Rajasthan: Several children were electrocuted during a procession on the occasion of Mahashivratri, in Kota. Further details awaited. pic.twitter.com/F5srBhO9kz — ANI (@ANI) March 8, 2024

