The safety of women in India is a widely discussed topic. Every now and then, we encounter such occasions that force us to introspect. One such incident has come to the fore from Rajasthan wherein a scooter rider, on finding a woman alone on the road, tried to touch her inappropriately in broad daylight. The incident took place in Jaipur. The video, which has gone viral on social media, shows a scooter rider approaching a woman from behind. The rider then tries to touch the woman. Stunned and shocked, the woman stops on the spot. Disturbing Video: Dalit Women Assaulted, Locked Up in Room Over Money in Karnataka's Chikkamagaluru; Pregnant Woman Loses Child Due to Beating.

Scooty Rider Touches Woman Inappropriately in Broad Daylight:

