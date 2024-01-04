The Ram Mandir in Uttar Pradesh's Ayodhya is nearing completion with only a few weeks remaining until the consecration ceremony. News agency ANI has shared captivating pictures of Ram Temple's Sinh Dwar that highlights the exquisite work done by the artisans. The pictures also give a glimpse of the on-going construction of Ram Temple in Ayodhya. The Sri Ram Janmabhoomi Tirath Kshetra Trust will enthrone Ram Lalla at the sanctum-sanctorum of the temple between noon and 12:45 pm on January 22. Prime Minister Narendra Modi along with several other dignitaries are scheduled to attend the grand event. Ram Mandir Special: From Ram Darbar to Seeta Koop, Shri Ram Janmbhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust Enlists Features of Ayodhya Ram Temple; Take a Look.

Glimpses of Ram Temple's Sinh Dwar:

Ayodhya, Uttar Pradesh | Ram Janmbhoomi Teerth Kshetra shares pictures of Ram Temple's Sinh Dwar pic.twitter.com/aOkWDzmMM7 — ANI (@ANI) January 4, 2024

