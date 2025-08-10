After a successful national call-up and tremendous performance at the Anderson-Tendulkar Trophy 2025, India national cricket team pacer Akash Deep visited the famous Ram Mandir in Ayodhya, Uttar Pradesh. The 28-year-old Team India fast bowler Akash Deep posed with his family members on the stairs of the Ayodhya Ram Mandir. Akash Deep posted the picture on his official Instagram account, with the caption "Jai Shree Ram" (in Hindi), with folded hands emoji. The player had also visited the Ram Mandir before the India vs New Zealand Test Series last year, 2024. WhatsApp Numbers of Virat Kohli, AB de Villiers Leaked? Shopkeeper in Chhattisgarh Accidentally Activates Rajat Patidar's WhatsApp Account on 'Deactivated' Jio Mobile Number.

Akash Deep Visits Ram Mandir in Ayodhya:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Akash Deep (@akash.deep969)

