In a heartwarming incident in Mumbai, a man helped a woman deliver a baby at the Ram Mandir station in the city. It is reported that on Tuesday, October 15, at around 1 AM, a pregnant woman travelling by train went into labour, which led a co-passenger to act quickly and assist in delivering her baby on the platform. "It all started around 1 AM at Ram Mandir station, when he pulled the train’s emergency chain to stop it. I still get chills saying this — the woman’s baby was halfway out, half inside and half outside. At that very moment, it truly felt like God had sent this brother there for a reason," an Instagram user who shared the video said. The user further said that the man was guided by a woman doctor on a video call, with whose help, he helped the woman deliver her baby at Ram Mandir station. "He saved both the mother and the baby’s lives, and together we made sure she reached the hospital safely," the user added. In the viral clip, the man is heard saying, "Pehli baar kiya hai jeevan men". Soon after the video went viral, netizens lauded the young man as a "real hero". One user commented, "Bro deserves award", while a second user wrote, "It’s rare to see this kind of brave human beings, especially in this era!" Mumbai: Woman Caught Without Ticket Gets Into Heated Argument With TC at Railway Station, Alleges Inappropriate Touch by Official; Video Goes Viral.

Man Helps Woman Deliver Baby at Ram Mandir Station in Mumbai, Video Goes Viral

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Manjeet Dhillon (@manjeet9862_)

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 2 TruLY Score 2 – Unverified | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 2 on LatestLY. It relies on a single source or posts by social media users, with no independent verification. The content should be viewed with caution and should not be shared without further validation from credible sources.

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, fact checks and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post contains publicly available embedded media, directly from the user's social media account and the views appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY.)