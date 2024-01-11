Ahead of the Ram Consecration Ceremony in Uttar Pradesh, as the first Ayodhya-bound flight took off from Ahmedabad, passengers enthusiastically arrived at the airport adorned in costumes portraying the iconic characters of Lord Ram, Lakshman, Sita, and Hanuman. A video of the passengers decked up as Hindu God and Goddesses was shared by news agency ANI. The passengers distributed sweets and chanted "Jai Shri Ram, Har Har Mahadev" slogans. The highly anticipated inauguration ceremony of Ram Temple is scheduled to take place on January 22. Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath and several other dignitaries will attend the mega event. Ram Temple Consecration: BJP Leaders Arrive in Ayodhya to Inspect Preparations for Ram Mandir 'Pran Pratishtha' Ceremony.

Passengers Arrive at Ahmedabad Airport Dressed as Lord Ram, Lakshman, Sita:

#WATCH | Gujarat: As the first flight for Ayodhya leaves from Ahmedabad, passengers arrive at the airport dressed as Lord Ram, Lakshman, Sita, and Hanuman. pic.twitter.com/3EviO4mxzV — ANI (@ANI) January 11, 2024

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)