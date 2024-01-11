Ayodhya, January 11: Ahead of the 'Pran Pratishtha' ceremony at Ram Temple in Ayodhya, several BJP leaders on Wednesday arrived in the temple town to take stock of the preparations for the event on January 22. Speaking to media persons, BJP national secretary Tarun Chugh said, "The Pran Pratishtha would signal the end of 450 years of exile. PM Narendra Modi will be here for the opening of the Ram Temple on January 22. The whole of Ayodhya and all the devotees are eagerly waiting for Ram Lalla to take his rightful place."

"We are here to oversee and take stock of the preparations ahead of the grand temple inauguration on January 22. The whole of Ayodhya is avidly waiting for the temple to open for devotees," he said. Meanwhile, the telecommunications department in-charge of UP, Nitin Mittal, said all officials concerned have arrived in Ayodhya to review preparedness for the January 22 event. "We are here to strengthen the telecommunication network of Ayodhya ahead of the grand ceremony. Optical fibres are being laid, cells on wheels are being planted, towers are being installed and drive tests are being carried out by officers from across the country," Mittal told ANI. Ram Temple Consecration: ‘Ashtadhatu’ 2,400 Kg Bell Crafted From Eight Metals en Route to Ayodhya Ram Mandir From Etah (See Pic).

Earlier, on Tuesday, the Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) took over the security of the newly opened Ayodhya airport. A senior CISF officer confirmed the development, informing that the security of Maharishi Valmiki International Airport, Ayodhyadham, has been formally taken over by the CISF. "In the next few days, a dedicated (CISF) unit will be deployed as per the requirement. We will ensure all the safety and security components as are necessary for the security of an international airport," he said. Ram Mandir Inauguration: From Height and Construction Materials to Parikrama Path and Bronze Panels, Know Details of Ayodhya Ram Temple.

All arrangements for the priests and saints attending the Pran Pratishtha ceremony of the Ram Temple on January 22 have been put on place. "All medical arrangements have been made. All the arrangements are being made in the tent city. All the priests will come here till January 14 evening, and the rituals of the Pran Pratishtha ceremony will begin on January 15," Acharaya Suraj Tiwari, Ritual Department, Jaunpur, told ANI.

