RSS leader Indresh Kumar on Thursday (April 13) attended the iftar party at the Indian Islamic Cultural Centre as the holy month of Ramadan going to end soon. Eid 2023 is expected to be celebrated in India on Saturday (April 22). Ramadan 2023: Bihar CM Nitish Kumar Along With Dy CM Tejashwi Yadav Attend 'Iftar' Party In Patna.

RSS Leader Indresh Kumar Attends Iftar Party At India Islamic Cultural Centre

#WATCH | RSS leader Indresh Kumar attended the Iftar party at India Islamic Cultural Centre in Delhi earlier today. pic.twitter.com/dfrcGdWla2 — ANI (@ANI) April 13, 2023

