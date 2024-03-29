The Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) leader Indresh Kumar attended an Iftar party at the Nizamuddin area in Delhi on Friday, March 29. Dr. Imam Umer Ahmed Ilyasi, Chief Imam of All India Imam Organization (AIIO), was also in attendance. In a video shared by news agency ANI, both leaders can be seen feeding each other fruits. Ramadan 2024 Calendar: Sehri and Iftar Timings for 19th Roza of Ramzan on March 30 in Delhi, Mumbai, Kolkata, Lucknow and Other Cities of India.

RSS Leader Indresh Kumar Attends Iftar Party

#WATCH | RSS leader Indresh Kumar attends an Iftar party at Nizamuddin area in Delhi, along with Dr. Imam Umer Ahmed Ilyasi, Chief Imam, All India Imam Organization (AIIO) pic.twitter.com/rgatOq1FRG — ANI (@ANI) March 29, 2024

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)