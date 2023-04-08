Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar on Saturday (April 08), attended yet another Iftar party. Yesterday he hosted the iftar party at his residence. Today, he went with Deputy Chief Minister Tejashwi Yadav to attend the party in Patna. Employment News: Bihar CM Nitish Kumar Directs Officials To Expedite Process To Provide Jobs to 10 Lakh Youths.

Bihar CM Nitish Kumar Attends Iftar Party

Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar and Deputy Chief Minister Tejashwi Yadav attend an Iftar party in Patna. pic.twitter.com/kYa4Ray4eM — ANI (@ANI) April 8, 2023

