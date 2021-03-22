Union Minister and President of Republican Party of India (Athawale), Ramdas Athawale writes to Union Home Minister Amit Shah stating, "I hereby demand to bring President's Rule in Maharashtra."

Union Minister and President of Republican Party of India (Athawale), Ramdas Athawale writes to Union Home Minister Amit Shah stating, "I hereby demand to bring President's Rule in Maharashtra." pic.twitter.com/NoGxZyHmrt — ANI (@ANI) March 22, 2021

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)