A Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) worker was detained for alleged involvement in the Bengaluru Rameshwaram Cafe blast case, reports claimed on Friday. The report said, the National Investigation Agency (NIA) detained Sai Prasad, a BJP activist, in connection with the Rameshwaram Cafe blast. He was detained from Thirthahalli in the Shivamogga district of Karnataka. Rameshwaram Cafe Blast: NIA Announces Rs 10 Lakh Reward Each for Information on Two Key Accused.

Rameshwaram Cafe Blast

Rameshwaram Cafe Blast Case

#BREAKING 🚨 NIA detains BJP worker Sai Prasad from Theerthahalli, Shivamogga in Rameshwaram Cafe Blast case! This follows last week's raids in Shivamogga, targeting residences of two suspects & a mobile store. Sai Prasad's connection to the suspects has led to his detention.… pic.twitter.com/hIhZ4rNk1p — Nabila Jamal (@nabilajamal_) April 5, 2024

BJP Worker Detained

1 मार्च को बेंगलुरु के रामेश्वरम के एक कैफे में ब्लास्ट हुआ था। अब इस मामले में NIA ने एक BJP नेता को गिरफ्तार कर लिया है। pic.twitter.com/3SoWnhNrUy — Priya singh (@priyarajputlive) April 5, 2024

