The National Investigation Agency (NIA) has sought information from the public on two accused in the Rameshwaram Cafe blast case. The NIA has announced a reward of Rs 10 lakh each on the information about the accused duo. In a post on X, the agency announced a reward of Rs 10 lakh to “whoever provides any information leading to the arrest” of the two accused— Abdul Matheen Ahmed Taahaa and Mussavir Hussain Shazib. Rameshwaram Cafe Blast: NIA Arrests Key Conspirator After Extensive Raids Across Three States.

NIA Announces Rs 10 Lakh Reward for Info on Accused

Request for Information, Identity of the Informer will be kept Secret. pic.twitter.com/JkMUWay23m — NIA India (@NIA_India) March 29, 2024

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)