In a disturbing incident in Uttar Pradesh, a man paraded his eight-month-old son upside down on the streets of a village in Rampur. A video of the incident has also gone viral on social media. According to a report in India Today, the man paraded his eight-month-old son upside down to pressure his wife and her family for a dowry. It is reported that the accused, identified as Sanju, allegedly resorted to parading his son following an argument with his wife over dowry. Locals said that the accused repeatedly demanded money and a car from his wife. "My marriage happened in 2023. When I went there, they beat me—my brother-in-law, elder brother-in-law, everyone. They told me, 'Bring Rs 2 lakh and a car.' They beat me up over this every time," the accused's wife, Suman, said. Nisha Khatan, in charge of Milak Khanam Station, confirmed the incident. "Action has been taken against Sanju under Section 151 and the matter was also referred to the counselling centre," she added. ‘Was Supposed To Be My Daughter-in-Law’: Father of 6 Elopes With Minor Son’s ‘Fiancee’ in UP’s Rampur, Thrashes Wife for Objecting.

Man Parades 8-Month-Old Son Upside Down in Rampur (Trigger Warning)

🚨 "जब पिता ही जल्लाद बन जाए, तो भगवान भी चुप रह जाता है!" यूपी के रामपुर में 8 महीने के मासूम को… उसके ही ‘पिता’ ने टांगों से पकड़कर गांव में ऐसे घुमाया जैसे वो इंसान नहीं, कोई कचरा हो! 👶 बच्चा चीखता रहा... तड़पता रहा... पर वो हैवान उसे खिलौने की तरह उछालता रहा! वीडियो वायरल!… pic.twitter.com/pbRq9x2XKN — Arun Kumar (@ArunKum96527953) July 23, 2025

Police Issue Statement After Video Goes Viral

थाना मिलकखानम पुलिस द्वारा प्रकरण का संज्ञान लेते हुए आरोपी व्यक्ति के विरुद्ध निरोधात्मक कार्यवाही की जा चुकी है । — Rampur police (@rampurpolice) July 23, 2025

Women and Child Helpline Numbers:

Childline India – 1098; Missing Child and Women – 1094; Women’s Helpline – 181; National Commission for Women Helpline – 112; National Commission for Women Helpline Against Violence – 7827170170; Police Women and Senior Citizen Helpline – 1091/1291.

