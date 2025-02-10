Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis has weighed in on the controversy surrounding YouTuber Ranveer Allahbadia’s remarks on the 'India's Got Talent' show, stating that freedom of speech should not infringe on others’ rights. Speaking to the media, Fadnavis said, “I have come to know about the issue, though I haven’t seen it yet. Things have been said and presented in a wrong way. While everyone has the right to express their views, that freedom ends when it encroaches upon someone else’s.” He emphasised that society functions within certain rules, and violating them is unacceptable. “If someone crosses the line, action should be taken against them,” he added. The controversy has sparked widespread debate, with many calling for action against the YouTuber. BeerBiceps Controversy Video: Ranveer Allahbadia's 'Watch Your Parents Have Sex, or…' Viral Remark on Samay Raina's 'India's Got Latent' Show Draws Massive Criticism, Internet Wants YouTuber Cancelled!

Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis Reacts to YouTuber Beer Bicep’s Remark on ‘India’s Got Latent’

#WATCH | Mumbai: On controversy over YouTuber Ranveer Allahbadia's remarks on a show, Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis says, "I have come to know about it. I have not seen it yet. Things have been said and presented in a wrong way. Everyone has freedom of speech but our freedom… pic.twitter.com/yXKcaWJWDD — ANI (@ANI) February 10, 2025

