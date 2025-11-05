Maharashtra has become the first state to partner with Elon Musk's Starlink to provide satellite internet services. Addressing this milestone achievement, Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis said, “The Maharashtra–Starlink collaboration supports the State’s flagship Digital Maharashtra mission and integrates with its EV, Coastal Development, and Disaster Resilience programmes.” He welcomed Ms Lauren Dreyer, Vice President of Starlink, to Mumbai today and announced that the government has signed a Letter of Intent (LoI) with Communications Private Limited. Maharashtra will be the first state to receive satellite internet-based connectivity in government institutions, rural communities, and critical public infrastructure across districts such as Gadchiroli, Nandurbar, Dharashiv, and Washim. CM Devendra Fadnavis said, “This is a giant leap towards a future-ready Maharashtra and sets the benchmark for Hon’ble PM Narendra Modi Ji’s Digital India mission at the grassroots.” China Bans Foreign AI Chips in State-Funded Data Centres, Says Report.

Maharashtra Becomes India's First State to Partner with Starlink: CM Devendra Fadnavis

BIG NEWS! Maharashtra Becomes India's First State to Partner with Starlink! It was wonderful to welcome Ms. Lauren Dreyer, Vice President, Starlink in Mumbai today, where the Government of Maharashtra signed a Letter of Intent (LOI) with Starlink Satellite Communications Private… pic.twitter.com/8777O45ivq — Devendra Fadnavis (@Dev_Fadnavis) November 5, 2025

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 5 TruLY Score 5 – Trustworthy | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 5 on LatestLY. It is verified through official sources (Devendra Fadnavis X Account). The information is thoroughly cross-checked and confirmed. You can confidently share this article with your friends and family, knowing it is trustworthy and reliable.

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, fact checks and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post contains publicly available embedded media, directly from the user's social media account and the views appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY.)