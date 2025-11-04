The Devendra Fadnavis-led Maharashtra Government has issued a gazette stating that Islampur in Sangli will now be called Ishwarpur. The state government, through the gazette, also approved the name change of Islampur Nagar Parishad, which has now been named as Urun Ishwarpur Nagar Parishad. According to news agency ANI, the decision was taken after the Ministry of Home Affairs accepted the proposal of the state government to change the names earlier. It is learnt that the Central government granted permission to the state’s proposal to rename the village in a letter dated November 3. Aurangabad Railway Station in Maharashtra Officially Renamed Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar Railway Station.

Maharashtra Government Renames Islampur in Sangli As Ishwarpur

Maharashtra Govt has issued a gazette and declared that Islampur in Sangli is now being named as Ishwarpur, and Islampur Nagar Parishad will be named as Urun Ishwarpur Nagar Parishad. This has been done after MHA has accepted the proposal of the state govt to change the names… pic.twitter.com/1GOvOSWcQ3 — ANI (@ANI) November 4, 2025

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 4 TruLY Score 4 – Reliable | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 4 on LatestLY. The information comes from reputable news agencies like (ANI). While not an official source, it meets professional journalism standards and can be confidently shared with your friends and family, though some updates may follow.

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, fact checks and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post contains publicly available embedded media, directly from the user's social media account and the views appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY.)